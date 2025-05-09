On May 3rd, local residents joined leaders from Peace United Church of Christ (PUCC), 8M Solar and Environment North Carolina Research & Policy Center on Saturday for a tour of the church’s rooftop solar panel array. The tour was held to educate Greensboro residents and church leaders about the benefits of solar energy and the process of switching to solar energy, as well as federal incentives in place to make the transition smoother. “Our solar power system has brought us together around creation care as well as financial stewardship,” said Reverend Warren. “We are excited about saving money while saving God’s creation!”









Travis Stanley | TPIN Pastor Warren speaking at PUCC solar church tour in Greensboro NC

The solar array delivers significant savings to PUCC on their monthly electricity bill with an average of 50% savings per month. In April, 2024 the church’s electric bill was over $1000, but in May, the congregation’s first full month of solar panels operating, the bill was only $386. Other religious institutions that want to follow suit still have the benefit of solar energy rebates that can dramatically lower the price tag for their congregations to go solar.









Travis Stanley | TPIN PUCC in Greensboro roof with solar panels

In March 2023, PUCC installed a solar array on its roof after members of the congregation expressed passion about installing solar for spiritual, economic and environmental reasons. In its decision, PUCC was counting on the support of federal clean energy incentives that reduced the cost of the installation, although the project is expected to deliver significant utility bill savings over time. PUCC has not yet received the federal rebate it applied for.









Travis Stanley | TPIN People join solar church tour event in Greensboro NC at PUCC

“As we toured PUCC’s solar panel array, the benefits of switching to cleaner, healthier and more efficient energy options such as rooftop solar were made clear,” said Emily Mason, Advocate with Environment North Carolina Research & Policy Center. “If we want more solar energy and the cleaner air that comes with it, we’ll need the support of federal policies that incentivize this switch. North Carolina’s representatives should protect clean energy tax credits and rebates, so that we can have the power to choose clean energy here at home.”









Travis Stanley | TPIN Environment NC Advocate Emily Mason talking in front of solar panel at PUCC solar church tour in Greensboro NC

Church leaders at PUCC hope to receive their federal rebate soon. Receiving the rebate means there will be more funds available for them to pay for maintenance issues on the church property or other capital improvements. Learn more about how houses of worship can go solar here.

