Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is poised to call a snap federal election for April 28, the Globe and Mail reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Carney was expected to make the announcement on Sunday, according to the report.

Although the next election was not due until October 20, Carney is hoping to capitalise on a remarkable recovery by his Liberal Party in the polls since January, when US President Donald Trump began threatening Canada and former prime minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation.

Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney, a former two-time central banker with no previous political or election campaign experience, attends the 200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Montreal on March 16, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Carney, a former two-time central banker with no previous political or election campaign experience, captured the Liberal leadership two weeks ago by persuading party members he was the best person to take on Trump.

The Prime Minister’s office did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside regular business hours.