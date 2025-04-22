There are 32 Canadian satellites that are tentatively scheduled for launch over the remaining year. Those, along with three already launched this year, would set a new record for the number of Canadian satellites launched in a year at 35. That would break the current record of 24 launched in 2023.

On January 14 the first three Canadian satellites were launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-12 rideshare mission. Those small satellites are part of Project Gray Jay for Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC).

DRDC, an organization within the Department of National Defence, is using the Project Gray Jay three satellite constellation as a “demonstration mission to support Canada’s ability to exercise sovereignty in the Arctic and provide enhanced situational awareness for safety and security applications.”

Next up

The next launch that will likely have four Canadian satellites onboard is the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-14 rideshare mission currently scheduled for sometime in June.

Although none of these satellites have been publicly manifested for Transporter-14, we will note that all of the Canadian companies with launches have stated they will launch in June. Since there are no other launches in the time frame suitable for these satellites, we will assume they will rideshare on the Transporter-14 mission.

EDA-1, EarthDaily Analytics: The first satellite to launch in its Earth observation constellation.

MÖBIUS-1, Galaxia Mission Systems: This is first launch for Galaxia and will see its MÖBIUS-1 software-defined demonstration satellite launched.

GHGSat-C12 & GHGSat-C13, GHGSat: The emissions monitoring company will launch its 13th and 14th satellites as it continues to expand its constellation to 21 satellites.

October’s big launch

20 of the remaining satellites expected to launch this year appear could be manifested the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-15 rideshare mission currently set for sometime in October.

The other eight, for NorthStar Earth & Space, are manifested on two Rocket Lab Electron launches. But as NorthStar is currently in litigation with its satellite builder Spire Global, it’s unclear as yet if they will launch this year.

We expect the following satellites will launch on Transporter-15 based on what each company has publicly stated.

EDA-2 through EDA-10, EarthDaily Analytics: The company said the balance of its YAC-1 constellation, 9 satellites, will launch in October.

Optical Data Relay Network Satellites 1-10, Kepler Communications: The first 10 satellites of Keplers’ Optical Data Relay Network are scheduled to launch in October according to the company. Kepler rarely provides information ahead of time on who they will use for launch, but at the moment there’s no indication of another suitable launch option other than the Transporter-15 mission.

I will note that 31 of the 35 satellites that could be launched this year would fall into the commercial category. For 2026, we’re currently tracking 40 satellites that could be launched of which 38 are commercial and two are for the Government of Canada.

None of these satellites will launch from Canada or on a Canadian launch vehicle. But that could change in the future. Next week on Tuesday, April 29, the first Canadian Space Launch Conference will be held. SpaceQ will be there and bring you all the news.

Related