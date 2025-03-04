Australia’s rugged reputation has met its match in the cassowary, a flightless bird often described as “the world’s most dangerous.”

Standing as tall as a person and sporting a fierce claw on each foot, it’s no wonder these ancient-looking creatures can startle even the bravest adventurers.

They roam the deep rainforests of northern Queensland, playing a key role in dispersing seeds and rejuvenating tropical habitats with every piece of fruit they eat.

According to CNN Travel, Andrew Mack, who studied cassowaries in Papua New Guinea, views them as living dinosaurs.

Their powerful presence is balanced by a surprising parental twist: male cassowaries incubate eggs and raise chicks, creating a protective bond that can lead to tense encounters when humans get too close.

In a 2001 Journal of Zoology study, researcher Christopher P. Kofron found that humans feeding cassowaries were behind most dangerous interactions, indicating that our own behavior can harm both birds and people.

Peter Rowles, founder of the Community for Coastal & Cassowary Conservation (C4), warns that when a cassowary spots food, it may approach confidently, as seen in a viral video of one eyeing a fast-food burger.

Experts advise staying calm, hiding any treats, and avoiding sudden movements. Despite their imposing stature, more cassowaries die due to human activity than vice versa.

By protecting cassowaries, we preserve a vital part of Australia‘s rainforest ecosystem.

If you’re passionate about safeguarding these remarkable birds, consider supporting Conservation groups, reducing wildlife disturbances, and embracing kinder lifestyle choices like a plant-based diet.

Every step you take to respect animal habitats can help ensure that these rare “living dinosaurs” continue to thrive.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 26 February 2025. Lead Image: Image Credit :Martin Pelanek/Shutterstock.



