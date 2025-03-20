



Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said there was a need to tackle the “emerging and growing problem” raised by new TV drama Adolescence. The four-part series co-written and starring actor Stephen Graham, from Kirkby, Merseyside, follows a family whose lives are blown apart when their teenage son is arrested for killing a female classmate. The drama released last week shines a light on the corrosive impact of social media and misogynist influencers on some teenage boys. It was the most-watched show on Netflix around the world over the weekend. Starmer said he and his family had been watching the serial after Knowsley MP Anneliese Midgley raised the issue at Prime Ministers Questions earlier.

Watch: Co-writer of Adolescence Jack Thorne speaks to Newsnight about the threat of incel culture

Midgley told the Commons “everyone” was talking about the series, whose stars Graham and Christine Tremarco, were both born in her constituency. The Labour MP said it “highlights online male radicalisation and violence against girls” and that “the creators of the show are calling for screenings in Parliament and in schools to spark change”. She asked the Prime Minister to back the campaign “to counter toxic misogyny early” and “give young men the role models they deserve”. Starmer responded his household had also been glued to the show. He said: “At home we are watching Adolescence with our children. “I’ve got a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl and it’s a really good drama to watch.” He said the violence carried out by young men influenced by what they see online was “abhorrent” and “we have to tackle it.” He added the government was taking steps such as putting in specialist rape and sexual offences teams in police forces across the country dealing with 999 calls. However, he said the issues raised in Adolescence were “a matter of culture” which he said “it’s important across the whole house that we tackle this emerging and growing problem”. It comes as the former England manager Gareth Southgate spoke out about masculinity and the “manosphere”. In a wide-ranging talk for the BBC’s annual Richard Dimbleby Lecture, Southgate said he feared young men were spending too much time gaming, gambling and watching pornography – and that they needed better role models beyond online influencers.





