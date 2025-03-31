Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: Chaitra Navratri, also called Vasanta Navratri, will be observed from March 30 to April 7 this year. This nine-day festival honors the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with each day dedicated to a different incarnation of the Goddess. Devotees observe special prayers, rituals, and fasts throughout the festival. On the second day, the focus shifts to Goddess Brahmacharini, the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati.

Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar and concludes with the celebration of Rama Navami on the ninth day, making it a significant event for Hindus across India. Devotees engage in fasting, pujas, and the recitation of religious scriptures during this period.

According to Drik Panchang, Day 2 of Navratri is dedicated to worshiping Maa Brahmacharini, with devotees observing a fast to seek her blessings and perform a special puja.

In Maharashtra, Chaitra Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa, while in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, it coincides with Ugadi, the Hindu New Year.

Shubh Muhurat & Colour of the Day



On Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri, the Dwitiya tithi starts at 09:19 AM on March 30 and ends at 05:41 AM on March 31. The auspicious colour for the day is white, and the flower associated with Goddess Brahmacharini worship is Jasmine.

Live Events



The mantra to chant on this day is: “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah.”

Goddess Brahmacharini: Significance



Goddess Brahmacharini is portrayed as a serene and composed figure. She is depicted wearing white, walking barefoot, holding a rudraksha mala in one hand and an oblong water pot or kamandal in the other. Her calm expression symbolizes purity and reflects her life of simplicity, austerity, and her deep connection to Lord Shiva.

According to legend, Goddess Brahmacharini was born in Daksha Prajapati’s home and performed intense penance to marry Lord Shiva. She lived a life of extreme austerity, surviving on Bilva leaves, fruits, flowers, and leafy vegetables while sleeping on the ground.

She eventually stopped eating altogether and continued her penance without food or water. Impressed by her dedication, Lord Brahma blessed her, and she became Lord Shiva’s consort.

Chaitra Navratri Day 2 Puja Vidhi



Wake up early, clean the house, take a bath, and begin the puja. Light an earthen lamp in front of Goddess Brahmacharini and offer white flowers, vermillion, or kumkum. Offer white sweets to the Goddess. Chant mantras and recite the Durga Saptashati Paath.

Maa Brahmacharini Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti, & Stotra



Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Tapashcharini Tvamhi Tapatraya Nivaranim

Brahmarupadhara Brahmacharini Pranamamyaham

Shankarapriya Tvamhi Bhukti-Mukti Dayini

Shantida Jnanada Brahmacharini Pranamamyaham.

On this sacred day, devotees invoke the blessings of Goddess Brahmacharini for spiritual strength, purity, and peace.

