China firmly opposes the “weaponisation” of economic and trade issues, and is open to “candid dialogue” with the United States as equals, according to Vice-Premier He Lifeng, who met pro-Trump US Senator Steve Daines in Beijing on Saturday.

He also informed Daines that Chinese Premier Li Qiang would meet him on Sunday, according to a pool report. The meeting would involve “what is happening in China and the country’s broad policies”, the vice-premier said.

“China and the US have extensive common interests and broad room for cooperation. We can become partners and friends, achieve mutual success and prosperity together, benefiting both countries and the world,” state news agency Xinhua quoted He as telling Daines at the Great Hall of the People.

“China firmly opposes the politicisation, weaponisation and instrumentalisation of economic and trade issues, and is willing to have candid dialogue with the US on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,” He said.

Daines’ visit is being closely watched as it marks the first in-person meetings between a US politician and top Chinese officials since President Donald Trump returned to power in January.

According to Xinhua, Daines said that the US-China relationship was “very important” and the two sides should strengthen dialogue, and that he was willing to make more practical contributions in this regard.