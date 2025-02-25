China has lodged a diplomatic protest against Canada for including Chinese companies in new sanctions against Russia, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the United Nations Security Council,” Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, told a regular news conference on Tuesday, in reference to the sanctions announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

“Canada’s sanctions against Chinese entities are completely unjustified and entirely wrong,” he added.

On Monday, Trudeau announced new sanctions targeting 76 individuals and entities who the government says are providing support to Russia’s military, are involved in the forced transfer of Ukrainian children or support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The prime minister also announced Canada is sanctioning 109 vessels based on their involvement in transferring sanctioned Russian goods, including hydrocarbons, saying that revenue fuels Russia’s war machine.