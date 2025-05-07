China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) May 07, 2025













On April 22, United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Director Aarti Holla-Maini led a delegation to Wuhan University, where a cooperation memorandum was signed with university president Zhang Pingwen, formally establishing the China regional support office of the United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response (UN-SPIDER).





Zhang highlighted Wuhan University’s deep expertise in remote sensing science, geographic information, and emergency management, emphasizing its globally recognized achievements in these fields. “This collaboration not only acknowledges the university’s scientific research capabilities but also creates a strategic platform for deeper involvement in global disaster governance,” Zhang said.





The new office will serve as a hub for enhanced cooperation in space technology applications and outer space law, supporting the peaceful use of outer space and contributing to solutions for global challenges like climate change and natural disasters, according to Zhang.





Holla-Maini praised Wuhan University’s ongoing contributions to space-based disaster mitigation, including its recent technical support for earthquake relief efforts in Myanmar. “We look forward to advancing innovative applications of space-based technologies in disaster early warning, emergency response, and sustainable development,” she said. “We aim to push technological boundaries and build a more efficient support system for a global community with a shared future.”





Professor Li Xi from the State Key Laboratory of Information Engineering in Surveying, Mapping and Remote Sensing, noted that this partnership marks a significant milestone. “In the past, collaborations between Wuhan University and the UN primarily involved academic exchanges and joint research. Now, we are formally integrated into the UN’s operational mechanisms,” Li said.





“Through this partnership, we can deliver research outcomes directly to the UN, while the UN can offer substantial support to our institution,” he added. “This integration elevates Wuhan University’s global profile within the UN system and further promotes Hubei’s aerospace industry on the international stage.”





Li also highlighted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding, making this collaboration particularly meaningful. It reflects international recognition of Hubei’s robust scientific and educational strengths and allows the province’s world-leading remote sensing capabilities to contribute directly to global initiatives.





The office, the first regional support center established by UNOOSA in China, reflects the UN’s longstanding commitment to international space cooperation. Established through UN General Assembly resolution 1348 (XIII) on Dec 13, 1958, UNOOSA supports peaceful space exploration and use.





