But the report also dampened speculation that the Fujian would be ready for service this year, pointing out that the complexity of the launch system meant that it would need longer sea trials than China’s other carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong.

The short footage was accompanied by vision of an air traffic control officer on the bridge of the Fujian giving take-off clearance to an aircraft on “position one” of the carrier’s launch system. The report did not specify where or when the manoeuvres were filmed.

According to the CCTV report, the Fujian’s crew have done a “complete reform” in take-off and landing training to master the catapult system – the world’s second after the USS Gerald Ford-class aircraft carriers.

The report quoted commentator Cao Weidong, who said the adoption of the electromagnetic catapult system meant that the Fujian’s carrier-based aircraft would take off with full fuel and full ordnance.

“Fixed-wing early warning aircraft may board the ship soon. It may also test small aircraft such as drones,” he said.