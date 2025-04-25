China has waived its retaliatory 125 per cent tariffs on certain semiconductor imports from the US, according to a report from Chinese business magazine Caijing on Friday, citing industry sources.

The report said at least eight integrated circuit (IC)-related tariff codes were exempted from levies imposed earlier this month in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products. However, China has maintained tariffs on memory chips.

China’s customs authorities also informed domestic companies on Thursday that any duties paid for these exempted semiconductor imports from April 10 to 24 would be eligible for refunds, according to the report.

China’s customs administration has not issued any public notice regarding this change. Multiple phone calls to the news office of China Customs on Friday morning went unanswered. The China Semiconductor Industry Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Caijing report was deleted from its website and official WeChat channel by noon Friday.