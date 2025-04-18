Similar extensions to pub licensing hours have been used on VE Day anniversaries in previous years, as well as major royal celebrations and significant sporting events such as the Euro 2024 final.

“Keeping our pubs open for longer will give people the opportunity to join in celebrations and raise a glass to all of the men and women who served their country, both overseas and at home,” Sir Keir said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said pubs and bars that usually close at 23:00 will be able to keep serving for an extra two hours on Thursday 8 May.

Pubs in England and Wales will be able to stay open until 01:00 BST to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the government has confirmed.

VE Day – or Victory in Europe Day – is celebrated on 8 May each year to mark Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender to Allied forces in World War Two.

The prime minister said the whole country should “come together” this upcoming VE Day to “remember the incredible sacrifices made by the wartime generation and to celebrate the peace and freedom they secured for us all”.

The Home Office will lay an order before Parliament for its approval to deliver the change in hours.

The longer opening hours have been welcomed by the hospitality industry.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said the day was not only a moment of remembrance but also an opportunity to come together.

“At such a challenging time for the hospitality sector, allowing businesses to extend their trading hours during these celebrations offers a much-needed boost while paying tribute to our shared history,” he said.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, described pubs as “the nation’s second home” and the “perfect place for communities to gather and raise a glass to all of those who made huge sacrifices for our freedom”.

Commemorations for this year’s VE Day will begin on the Early May Bank Holiday on 5 May, with a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace and an RAF flypast over London.

Then, on 8 May, there will be a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey before a live concert from Horse Guards Parade, which more than 10,000 members of the public are expected to attend.

Each event will be broadcast live on BBC One.