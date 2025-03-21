



There’s no doubt that a crossbody bag is a favorite for a reason. They’re stylish, spacious, and oftentimes, versatile. But if you want a crossbody design with a sleek look, we may have found the perfect one.

The Slim Crossbody at Coach Outlet is an excellent choice, and it’s currently on sale. With a 60% discount, you can get the $250 bag for only $99.

Slim Crossbody, $99 (was $250) at Coach Outlet

Not only is this must-have accessory under $100, but it’s exactly what you need when you want to carry the essentials in style. It’s 7.75 inches long, 1.25 inches wide, and 5.5 inches tall, giving you the right amount of space to hold your phone, a small wallet, and keys. According to shoppers, it “fits the essentials.”

Inside, the bag has two credit card slots and a secure zip-top closure. To top it off, the bag has a stunning chain strap with a 22.5-inch drop that you can use to wear as a crossbody or remove to use as a clutch. The crossbody bag is available in 11 colors and various materials, including pebbled leather, Coach’s signature coated canvas, and crocodile-embossed leather.

Shoppers love the Slim Crossbody bag, highlighting its size, style, and versatility.

One shopper compared the crossbody to the timelessness of a little black dress, saying it’s the “perfect little black bag.” They said, “Very stylish and comfortable. Holds the basic necessities comfortably for a night out bag.” They added that they “love the design and quality” and that it’s the “perfect size.”

“Classy and cute,” a reviewer said. “Can be worn with or without the straps. I love it!”

Other shoppers said that it’s “perfect for any occasion,” they “love it for everyday use,” and it’s the “best travel purse.”

For only $99, the Slim Crossbody at Coach Outlet is a steal. Shop it while it’s still on sale.