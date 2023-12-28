Philippine crypto exchange Coins.ph has announed support for BRC-20 tokens.

The exchange has added ORDI, becoming the first platform in the country to support BRC-20 tokens.

Coins.ph has added support for BRC-20 tokens, becoming the first Philippine exchange to list tokens based on the new technical standard.

BRC-20 is a token standard that allows for the minting of non-fungible tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Coins.ph lists ORDI token

In the increasingly fast moving crypto sphere, ordinals and BRC-20 has brought smart contract functionality to the world’s flagship cryptocurrency. The inscriptions, which allow users to embed images, texts or audio among other data to sats – the lowest unit of BTC.

ORDI is one of the most popular BRC-20 token.

The move allows Coins.ph to offer its customers greater access to the rapidly expanding digital asset market.

“This move signifies that Coins.ph is committed to being at the forefront of digital asset innovation,” Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph, said in a statement.

“BRC-20 has seen significant growth in activity since it launched earlier this year. We want to allow our users to participate in these opportunities whether it be through tokens like $ORDI which we recently listed, or other product offerings enabled by BRC-20,” Zhou added.

The exchange will expand the service to add to $ORDI, according to an announcement published on Wednesday.

ORDI reached an all-time high above $81 on December 26, having initially pumped after crypto exchange Binance added trading support in early November.