According to a new report by research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, the United States added 1.7 GW of community solar in 2024, a new record high and up 35 percent from 2023. The report notes that more than 80 percent of new community solar capacity was installed in just three states: New York, Maine, and Illinois. These states, bolstered by established community solar programs, each broke state-level growth records in 2024.

The report forecasts impressive growth in coming years, with the potential to install more than 15 GW of new community solar capacity in the next five years. However, the states which have been leading on community solar are beginning to see slowed growth – meaning it will be increasingly important for state-level policy to drive new state markets and provide more chances for community solar to continue growing.

The National Renewable Energy Lab estimated that nearly half of American households are unable to install solar. For these Americans, community solar allows them to reap the benefits of clean energy by purchasing solar directly from a shared solar farm – while typically saving 5 to 15 percent of their utility bill. As of June 2024, the United States has more than 3,400 installed community solar projects with a total of 7 GW of solar power capacity, enough to power roughly a million households.

“Community solar allows more Americans to harness clean energy and support the transition away from fossil fuels,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy. “We’ll need continued support, particularly in new states through new community solar programs, to maximize community solar for as many Americans as possible.”