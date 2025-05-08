An AI-powered lung cancer screening analysis software by South Korean company Coreline Soft has been added to the medical AI platform of global pharmaceutical firm Bayer.

Its flagship product, AVIEW LCS, is now among the selections of medical imaging AI software offered in Bayer’s vendor-neutral, cloud-based marketplace, Calantic, along with similar solutions from fellow Korean company Lunit and Us2.ai from Singapore.

Calantic is a SaaS platform where healthcare providers can select and utilise multiple AI applications from various providers and settle contracts in one place.

WHY IT MATTERS

This inclusion in Calantic allows Coreline Soft to supply its lung cancer imaging AI software to governments, as well as local hospitals across Europe.

The Korean company has a specific plan to further expand in Germany through its partnership with Bayer. It currently has an exclusive supply deal with the German government for its lung cancer screening trial, HANSE. The company is also in talks with local hospitals across Europe for supply deals.

THE LARGER TREND

Since becoming a public company in 2023, Coreline Soft has been aggressively expanding worldwide. In Europe, Coreline Soft has secured supply contracts in hospitals in France, Spain, Switzerland, and Austria.

This year, it made its way to China and Australia through local partnerships. It also received help from Vuno, its fellow Korean company and rival in medical imaging AI, to enter Japan by selling its AI-powered lung disease diagnosis support software and business to it.

Meanwhile, also this year, it obtained its 10th and 11th 510(k) clearances from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its AI-powered diagnostic support solution for coronary artery disease and upgraded medical imaging analysis platform, AVIEW 2.0, respectively.