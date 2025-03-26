This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

Critical Software is proud to announce a strategic investment in Turion Space. This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing innovative solutions for the rapidly evolving space economy.

With a strong legacy of delivering mission-critical software since 1998, Critical Software has established itself as a benchmark in the development of high-stakes software solutions for civil and defense space applications. This investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to building a safer and more sustainable outer space environment.

The partnership with Turion Space brings together two companies with aligned visions for addressing some of the most pressing challenges in space: space domain awareness and non-Earth imaging. Turion’s innovative engineering solutions, demonstrated through its groundbreaking Droid-01 satellite and StarFire OS, set a new standard for dual-use technologies in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) economy. With a clear roadmap for becoming a leading satellite manufacturer, Turion is well-positioned to drive multiple revenue streams in the fast-growing space economy.

“This partnership is a tremendous step forward for Turion Space,” said Ryan Westerdahl, Cofounder and CEO. “Critical Software’s embedded expertise is second to none, and working with them accelerates all aspects of our business.”

Critical Software’s platforms, ‘Karvel’ and ‘Lighthouse’, will complement Turion’s capabilities and solutions. Karvel brings flexibility to accelerate the development of complex missions in LEO and beyond, supporting activities such as space-based situational awareness, close-proximity maneuvers, satellite inspections, in-orbit servicing, debris removal, and life extension. Lighthouse is a novel, user centric, Mission Control System that builds on the concepts of Digital Twining to support all cycles of mission engineering and operation.

The strategic partnership will see Critical Software support Turion’s expansion into the European market, while Turion’s leadership will play a key advisory role in Critical Software’s growth in the U.S. Together, the companies aim to set a new standard for innovation in space technology.

Additionally, Critical Software plans to launch its own R&D satellite, benefiting from Turion’s experience to accelerate the endeavor. This initiative reflects Critical Software’s ambition to be the go-to partner for companies aiming to lead sustainable space operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Rodrigo Pascoal, Business Development Director for the Space Industry at Critical Software, said: “The New Space era is an exciting frontier, and our partnership with Turion Space accelerates our journey into this dynamic sector. Combining our mission-critical software expertise with Turion’s innovative satellite technologies enables us to tackle complex challenges in space domain awareness and non-Earth imaging. This collaboration also strengthens our plans to expand into the U.S. market, driving forward our vision for a more connected and sustainable outer space.”

