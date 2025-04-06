Video shows the moment a parachutist got caught on the roof of a stadium ahead of a rugby match.

Two parachutists delivering the match ball landed safely on the pitch at the Stade de Toulouse, ahead of Sale’s Champions Cup tie against Toulouse, but their colleague went off course and was left dangling from the roof after their parachute got snagged in the awning.

Supporters in the stand below had to be moved while officials worked out how to free the parachutist.

The start of the match was delayed by 40 minutes.