Legal reporter Jeremy Sharon and archaeological and religions reporter Rossella Tercatin join host Jessica Steinberg for today’s Daily Briefing.

Following the cabinet decision to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, various opposition political parties and legal organizations have filed petitions against the decision with Israel’s High Court of Justice. Sharon discusses the government’s response to the petitions and its stance that the court should not interfere in the decision to fire Bar.

Sharon also reviews Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s reaction to the government decision and her view that the firing will have implications for the functioning of law enforcement and the Shin Bet in the future.

The Shin Bet is also reported to be conducting a probe into the possible infiltration of extreme-right elements into the Israel Police and Sharon discusses the existence of Kahanist elements in National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s party, which ostensibly led to the probe.

Meanwhile, Tercatin looks at a recent archaeological discovery that grapevines and olive trees may have once grown on land under the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, with evidence uncovered of agricultural tools, pottery and new technologies that can research pollen remains and seeds that relate to the time of Jesus.

She also discusses a poll of high school teens from religious Zionist high schools indicating a prevalence of sexual activity, leading to researcher’s determination that there’s a need for more openly discussing sex with religious teens.

