Manchester United fans can ready themselves for a big summer, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to an agreement to join Real Madrid in the summer and United States midfielder Weston McKennie is facing an uncertain future at Juventus. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

– Source: Chelsea can return Sancho to Man United for £5m

– Boehly suggests Chelsea owners could split over stadium plans

– NY/NJ Gotham signs Geyse on loan from Man United

Man United are reported to be looking at Fenerbahce defender Yusuf Akcicek. Dia images via Getty Images

– Manchester United fans can ready themselves for a big summer. The Manchester Evening News reports that the club are planning to let as many as 10 players — including forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Casemiro — leave the club permanently when the window reopens. Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton will reportedly retire, while Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelöf will be released on free transfers. But Rashford, Casemiro, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Altay Bayindir, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Joshua Zirkzee are among those who could be moved on to raise funds for new arrivals.

One such new arrival could be Fenerbahce defender Yusuf Akcicek, 19, according to Fanatik. United need cover amid long-term injuries for Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martínez, but Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Napoli and RB Leipzig are also interested in signing the Turkey international.

– Barcelona are looking to raid Newcastle for two of their best players, says Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan club have had significant financial issues but might be in the market for some new arrivals in the summer if they can move a few players on. As a result, they are being linked with Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali, 24, as well as Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 25. Though the former’s would cost around €60m and the latter at least €150m.

– Trent Alexander-Arnold is in talks over an agreement on a deal that will see him leave Liverpool as a free agent and join Real Madrid, according to The Athletic. The 26-year-old — one of three Liverpool stars out of contract this summer, alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk — will reportedly earn around €15m-per-season, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, while his signing bonus is “equivalent to a reasonable transfer fee.”

– Weston McKennie’s contract renewal with Juventus is in the balance following the arrival of interim manager Igor Tudor, according to Calciomercato, with the USMNT midfielder’s deal expiring in the summer of 2026. There are also questions about the respective futures of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti, Kenan Yildiz, Nico Gonzalez and Douglas Luiz.

– Florian Wirtz is hesitant about whether he will renew his Bayer Leverkusen contract, despite being offered a new deal that includes a release clause in 2026, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. Even so, Die Werkself will only be willing to discuss offers worth at least €120m with Bayern Munich and Manchester City both keen to sign the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

ESPN’s resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen looks at Fenerbahce defender Yusuf Akcicek.

A standout performer at youth level for Turkey, Akcicek made his full senior debut as he came on in the latter stages of the 3-0 away win against Hungary this week. He’s been playing first-team football since the age of 17, but his real breakthrough has come this campaign as Jose Mourinho has given him more playing time (15 games in all competitions), despite the presence of recognised internationals such as Diego Carlos, Milan Skriniar, Mert Muldur and Caglar Soyuncu. Akcicek usually lines up to the left or centrally in Mourinho’s back three. Standing at 6-foot-3, with a broad frame, he’s well developed for his age and generally handles himself well in defensive duels (especially in the air.) He typically deals with challenges head-on, with little hesitation or timidity. On the ball he’s equally confident, his short passing game is stable and low-risk (though he registers a more-than-decent 4.5 progressive passes per 90 minutes from a small sample size), but has an ability to hit switches or long vertical passes, even with his weaker right foot. He has a certain lack of mobility when facing explosive attackers, but this can be rectified through better positioning that comes with more experience and there’s plenty to suggest he can play for a top team. Indeed, he looked unfazed in an intimidating atmosphere during the recent away fixture at Galatasaray, with Mourinho praising him afterwards for his level-headedness.

– Real Madrid and Liverpool will move to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen for his €60m release clause. (Nicolo Schira)

– Arsenal are planning to turn down any summer offers for Gabriel Magalhães despite the centre-back receiving interest from Al Nassr. (Football Insider)

– Nottingham Forest will have a serious interest in signing Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman if they qualify for the Champions League, although they will face competition from Manchester United, Newcastle United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Internazionale. (TEAMtalk )

– Forest are also prioritising a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha. (Football Insider)

– Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is being monitored by Barcelona, though more likely for a move in 2026 than this summer. (Sport)

– AC Milan are focusing on Club Brugge’s Maxim De Cuyper, 24, as they look to bring in a left-back who can compete with or replace Theo Hernández, but there will be competition from Arsenal, West Ham United and Juventus. (Calciomercato)

– Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 20, is hoping to return to challenge for a first-team spot at Chelsea once his loan spell with Strasbourg expires. (Evening Standard)

– Spanish side Sevilla are eyeing a loan move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite his doping suspension. (Sport)

– Barcelona want to sign a new right-back to play as backup for Jules Kounde and already have a shortlist. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Villarreal want to sign Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric, 38, once his contract with Real Madrid runs out this summer. (Defensa Central)

– Real Madrid striker Endrick is reportedly concerned about his chances of making Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup due to a lack of game time and wants to move on loan this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

– USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is reportedly considering leaving AC Milan in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

– There’s uncertainty about the future of Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, with claims in Argentina and Mexico that the player is in talks with Tigres about a move. (Diario AS)