A piece of jewelry can complete your outfit or elevate it. Accessorizing is also one of the easiest ways to make you feel fancy while you’re wearing leggings and a T-shirt. Of course, not all jewelry comes at a wallet-friendly price.

We found a necklace set available at a great price during Walmart’s Super Savings Week. The Apsvo 3-Piece Chain Necklace Set is currently on sale for $14, which breaks down to less than $5 per necklace. And, it’s an 87% discount off the original $110 price tag.

Apsvo 3-Piece Chain Necklace Set, $14 (was $110) at Walmart

This set comes with three styles of chains: one Cuban chain, one herringbone chain, and one Figaro chain. You can wear all three together for a layered look, or choose to wear them separately to add a simple touch of something special to any outfit.

The set comes in silver, gold, and black-toned stainless steel, making it resistant to rust and tarnishing. You can choose from necklace lengths of 16 inches, 18 inches, 20 inches, 22 inches, or 24 inches. Consider the shorter lengths for choker-style necklaces, or go with a longer option to show off your favorite pendants and charms.

Shoppers compliment the stylish necklace set on its versatility, calling it “good quality” and noting each necklace “will last a long time” in regards to wear and style.

“[The set is] heavier than women’s chains, and the clasp is a little bit bigger, so it’s easier to fasten,” one shopper wrote. “Very nice looking.”

“Nice casual chains,” another reviewer added. “A good choice for every day.”

“My husband loved them,” a shopper who purchased them as a gift wrote.

You don’t need to spend much to have accessories that are on-point and will complement almost any outfit you wear. Shop the Apsvo 3-Piece Chain Necklace Set before the Super Savings Week deal ends.