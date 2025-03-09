For postmenopausal women who have battled cancer, lacing up their sneakers and moving more each day could be a powerful way to protect their hearts. New research presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2025 suggests that increasing daily step counts and engaging in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity significantly reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

According to the study, women who logged at least one hour per day of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity saw a 60% lower risk of cardiovascular-related death. Even smaller increases in daily movement mattered: every additional 2,500 steps per day was associated with a 34% reduction in cardiovascular mortality risk.

Physical Activity: A Life-Extending Habit

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death among cancer survivors, in part due to the lasting impact of treatments like chemotherapy and radiation on the heart. The American Heart Association has long emphasized exercise as a key component of heart health, and this study adds to the growing body of evidence that even small increases in movement can make a big difference.

“Encouraging cancer survivors to be more active, sit less, and take more steps every day could be a feasible approach for prolonging survivorship and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease mortality,” said lead author Eric Hyde, Ph.D., M.P.H., a research analyst at the University of California, San Diego.

The study followed nearly 2,500 postmenopausal women, ages 63 to 99, who had been diagnosed with breast or other cancers at least a year before enrolling. Participants wore an accelerometer—a hip-mounted device tracking movement—for up to a week, providing researchers with detailed insights into their daily activity levels.

Step by Step: The Power of Daily Movement

One of the study’s most notable findings was that significant health benefits were seen well below the commonly cited 10,000-steps-per-day threshold. Women who averaged between 5,000 and 6,000 steps per day had a 40% lower risk of dying from any cause. The researchers found a clear dose-response relationship: the more steps a participant took, the lower her risk of death.

“Risk reductions were even evident when participants walked fewer than 5,000 steps per day,” Hyde noted. “Daily steps are an important measure because they are easily understood by the public, can be at any intensity level, and are recorded on wearable devices like smartwatches that are increasingly being worn by all.”

The Hidden Risk: Sitting Too Much

While increasing movement was linked to better survival, too much sitting carried serious risks. The study found that every additional 102 minutes of sitting per day was associated with a 12% increase in all-cause mortality risk and a 30% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Keith Diaz, Ph.D., an expert in behavioral medicine at Columbia University Medical Center who was not involved in the study, emphasized the importance of reducing sedentary time. “Many adults now spend the majority of their day sitting, and for cancer survivors, this issue is likely even more pronounced due to the physical toll of cancer treatment and recovery,” Diaz said. “These findings add to the growing body of evidence that prolonged sitting is a significant health risk—one that we must actively combat, particularly after a cancer diagnosis.”

Looking Ahead

While the findings are compelling, the researchers acknowledge some limitations. The study did not track changes in physical activity over time, nor did it account for cancer stage at diagnosis or specific treatments received. Future research could provide deeper insights into how movement patterns evolve before, during, and after cancer treatment.

Still, the take-home message is clear: every step counts. For cancer survivors, even small increases in daily movement—whether through walking, gardening, or other activities—could be a simple and accessible way to improve heart health and longevity.

For more updates on medical research, subscribe to our newsletter at scienceblog.substack.com.