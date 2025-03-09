Dark Winds enthusiasts have been counting down the days for the revival of the popular psychological thriller since September 2023.

All they have to do tonight is tune in for the premiere of Dark Winds Season 3 and usher in a new chapter of intrigue and suspense.

The series, which had been on since its release in June 2022, received a wider audience following its inclusion on Netflix in August 2024.

With its third season, Dark Winds is back with more episodes and an engaging plot.

Dark Winds Season 3 Premiere Date and Episode Count

The highly anticipated Season 3 of Dark Winds is to formally premiere on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The season, in contrast to its predecessors, will have eight episodes, more content for viewers to immerse themselves in, as opposed to the six-episode seasons of the initial two seasons, as mentioned in a report by Decider.

In addition, the increased popularity of the show has already guaranteed it a fourth season as well, which will also comprise eight episodes, to be released in 2026, with production taking place in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

What to Expect in Season 3

As per AMC, the third season begins six months after the Season 2 finale. The story will take Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee on an investigation of the enigmatic vanishing of two boys.

Staying true to its tradition of psychological complexity, Season 3 guarantees a suspenseful ride into the world of crime and culture.

Where and When to Watch Dark Winds Season 3

Viewers can tune in to the Season 3 premiere on AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV, and AMC+. The premiere will happen on Sunday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

For those who subscribe to AMC+, the first episode of the season will be available ahead of time during the day, debuting at 3:01 a.m. ET on the same date.

Streaming Options and Subscriptions



New installments of Dark Winds Season 3 will be available on AMC+, priced at $6.99 per month, with an ad-free yearly option costing $95.88 annually. AMC+ also gives new users a seven-day free trial.

AMC+ can also be combined with well-known streaming services such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo, giving audiences the flexibility to view the show.

For users of Amazon Prime Video, AMC+ is also available as a channel for a further $6.99 every month, while Amazon offers free trial periods to new subscribers as well.

Is Dark Winds Streaming on Hulu + Live TV?

AMC at the moment isn’t offered by Hulu + Live TV, which will force users to rely on other services like AMC+ or Sling TV to catch up on Dark Winds Season 3.

What about Netflix?

While the first two seasons of Dark Winds are available on Netflix, Season 3 will not be streaming on Netflix for now.

Given that Season 2 arrived on Netflix nearly a year after its finale aired, fans may have to wait until 2026 for Season 3 to appear on the platform—if at all.

FAQs

Is Dark Winds returning for season 3?

The third season of Dark Winds premieres on March 9 on AMC and AMC+, with new episodes released weekly.

Why did Bernadette leave the Dark Winds?

At the conclusion of Dark Winds Season 2, Bernadette departed from the Navajo Nation to begin a career with the U.S. Border Patrol — a journey that picks up in the Season 3 premiere.