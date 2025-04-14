



Many American workers face significant financial concerns regarding Medicare and retirement, worrying that insufficient savings, health care costs, and unexpected expenses may jeopardize their ability to sustain a comfortable, secure retirement lifestyle.

Personal finance media personality and author Dave Ramsey bluntly explains some thoughts about the feasibility of retiring early — well before eligibility for Medicare at age 65.

Medicare provides crucial support to individuals in managing health care expenses, and its structure requires careful understanding to make informed choices.

Medicare Part A addresses costs associated with hospital stays and inpatient care, offering essential coverage for major medical situations.

Medicare Part B covers preventive care, including regular visits to doctors and necessary screenings, to help beneficiaries maintain their overall health.

Medicare Advantage, or Part C, is administered through private insurance providers. These plans often include additional benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing coverage, expanding beyond standard Medicare offerings in Part A and Part B.

Prescription medications are covered under Medicare Part D — and costs can vary significantly depending on personal health needs.

Recognizing the gaps in coverage, Medicare Supplement Plans — commonly referred to as Medigap — exist to assist with expenses that traditional Medicare does not cover. Beneficiaries have various options to consider that they can tailor to their circumstances.

Ramsey makes the point that, even though people are not eligible for Medicare until they are 65 years old, many Americans are interested in figuring out how to retire years — even a decade or more — before then.

Dave Ramsey speaks with TheStreet about personal finance issues. The personal finance coach explains a strategy to retire well before becoming eligible for Medicare at age 65. TheStreet

Dave Ramsey explains affording Medicare alternatives when retiring early

Ramsey explains that he is frequently asked, given the current state of the economy, whether retiring early is an impossible dream.

“The answer is no! Not at all — it’s 100% possible. That’s the good news!” Ramsey wrote. “The not-quite-so-good news is that for many of us, no matter our age, reaching a goal of early retirement will take some major mindset adjustments and lifestyle changes. Think cutting back on expenses and getting our income up.”

“Will it be easy?” Ramsey asked. “Probably not. Will it be worth it? Absolutely.”

One big problem Ramsey identifies is that for most Americans, in their years before Medicare eligibility, health care insurance is tied to employment.

When one decides to retire early, that means leaving work. So suddenly health care is the responsibility of the individual.

One challenge that becomes immediately apparent for early retirees is the need to pay for health insurance in the gap between retirement and Medicare enrollment at age 65.

If a person is setting aside money for retirement through accounts such as 401(k)s and IRAs, they won’t be able to tap into those funds penalty-free until turning 59-and-a-half. Early withdrawals come with steep penalties.

Once one has maxed out their retirement accounts and eliminated significant debts like mortgages, Ramsey recommends setting up a bridge account — a financial buffer to span the gap between early retirement and penalty-free access to retirement funds.

Ramsey suggests using a brokerage account, also known as a taxable investment account. While these accounts lack the tax advantages of Roth or traditional retirement accounts, they offer flexibility — and no contribution limits or withdrawal penalties.

Consider investing in low-turnover mutual funds, such as an S&P 500 index fund, Ramsey advises. Funds with minimal turnover (around 10% or less) typically have lower costs and reduce the likelihood of incurring capital gains taxes passed on to investors.

Dave Ramsey suggests HSAs for early retirees before Medicare eligibility

Ramsey highlights several advantages of using a Health Savings Account (HSA) during the gap between early retirement and Medicare eligibility.

He explains that an HSA is a tax-advantaged tool, allowing individuals to save pre-tax dollars for medical expenses. This helps reduce taxable income while building a dedicated fund for health care costs.

Ramsey points out that HSA funds grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free. He also notes that HSA funds can be invested, enabling growth over time, which can be particularly beneficial for covering significant medical expenses in the future.

The personal finance author advises early retirees to maximize their HSA contributions while they can, as it provides a financial cushion for health care needs before Medicare kicks in.

This strategy helps people maintain financial stability while addressing potential medical expenses during the transitional phase.

