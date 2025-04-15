MUNICH — Diego Dedura-Palomero became the first player born in 2008 to win a match on the ATP Tour, and the 17-year-old German celebrated the feat with a unique celebration.

After his opponent Denis Shapovalov retired when trailimg 7-6 (2), 3-0 at the BMW Open in Munich, Dedura-Palomero used his feet to scrape out a cross on the Munich clay before lying down on top of it.

Dedura-Palomero said he was “quite religious” and the celebration was “a gesture of gratitude,” in comments reported by German news agency DPA.

Only four players younger than Dedura-Palomero — including a 16-year-old Boris Becker in 1984 — have ever won at the Munich event, the ATP said. The most recent was Romanian Dinu Pescariu, who had just turned 17 when he upset John McEnroe in 1991.

Dedura-Palomero wasn’t even meant to be playing Tuesday. The teenager from Berlin had lost in qualifying to Alexander Bublik but got a place in the main draw when Gael Monfils withdrew. After his win against the eighth-seeded Shapovalov, Dedura-Palomero goes on to play Zizou Bergs in the second round.

Also Tuesday in Munich, Mariano Navone upset third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert beat Nicolas Jarry 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, and fifth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo won 6-0, 6-2 against Jan-Lennard Struff. There was another upset as German wild card Yannick Hanfmann ousted sixth-seeded Jakub Mensik 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3.