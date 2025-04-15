André Onana believes that time away from the Manchester United team has done him good, a source close to the goalkeeper has told ESPN, but he doesn’t yet know whether he will be recalled for the crucial Europa League clash against Lyon.

Onana was omitted from the trip to Newcastle United on Sunday with head coach Ruben Amorim, saying the decision was taken to allow the 29-year-old to “disconnect.”

It came after Onana was blamed for both goals in the Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Lyon.

A source has told ESPN that the Cameroon international is feeling refreshed after the rest.

However, he’s still waiting to find out whether he will be handed the gloves for the return game against Lyon on Thursday. The tie is hanging in the balance after the 2-2 draw in France.

Onana’s replacement against Newcastle, Altay Bayindir, endured a difficult afternoon at St James’ Park as United lost 4-1.

The Turkish international, who was making his Premier League debut more than 18 months after arriving from Fenerbahce, gifted Newcastle their fourth goal when his pass was cut out by Joelinton for Bruno Guimarães to score.

United need to beat Lyon to prolong their season.

Victory against the Ligue 1 side would set up a semifinal against either Athletic Club or Rangers and keep alive their hopes of ending an otherwise miserable campaign with a trophy and a place in next season’s Champions League.