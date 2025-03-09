



Nassau, Bahamas is not the only cruise port where some passengers think they’re better off staying on board the ship.

Another cruise port that’s becoming more common on Caribbean cruise itineraries is now being labeled by Disney cruise passengers as a stay-on-the-ship port too.

For a long time, the busy cruise port of Nassau hasn’t appealed to many cruise passengers. Some cruisers say there’s not much to see in the Bahamian city or they don’t like the vibe. Others say most of the excursions offered in Nassau are overpriced.

Consequently, many cruise passengers see Nassau port days as an opportunity to stay on the ship and enjoy the pool and other activities with fewer people on board.

This is especially true for Disney cruise passengers since Disney cruise ship onboard experiences are what draw many of them to sail with the family cruise line. Although many Disney cruisers plan to get off the ship when it stops at one of Disney’s private island destinations, many opt to stay on board in Nassau.

According to a recent thread in the DCL Reddit community, Disney cruise passengers are now choosing to stay on board in another Disney cruise port of call as well.

Some Disney cruise passengers spend certain port days enjoying experiences on board the ship. Image source: Daniel Kline/ComeCruiseWith.com

Disney cruise passengers say stay on the ship in Progreso, Mexico

For Disney cruise passengers sailing from Galveston, Texas on the Disney Magic, the cruise port of Progreso, Mexico has become the Nassau of the western Caribbean.

On its website, Disney Cruise Line says the port of Progreso offers beautiful beaches, fabled colonial towns and ancient Mayan ruins to explore. Passengers, however, say Progreso doesn’t have the infrastructure or attractions to make exploring it worthwhile for families.

“The locals are friendly, and I get that everyone is trying to make the best of it, but the setup is just rough,” Reddit user BlueSkyIce noted.

According to BlueSkyIce, multiple factors contribute to a lackluster experience in Progreso, including the distance from the pier to the city and its tourist attractions.

“You can’t just walk off the ship and explore,” BlueSkyIce explained. “You have to take a shuttle just to reach the town, and from there, everything worth seeing is far.”

BlueSkyIce said the excursions offered in the port are disappointing too.

“Many of them involve long bus rides, and when you get there, the experience isn’t great. The Mayan ruins are interesting but not a great fit for young kids, and the ‘pool and beach’ excursions are overpriced with underwhelming amenities.”

According to BlueSkyIce and some other passengers who commented on the thread, Progreso is not an ideal beach day port either.

Some passengers say Progreso beach excursions aren’t worth it

“If you’re hoping for a beautiful, relaxing beach close to the ship, Progreso isn’t it,” BlueSkyIce said. “The beach options are either packed, not well-maintained, or part of an expensive ‘resort’ day that doesn’t really feel worth it.”

More than 50 people upvoted BlueSkyIce’s opinions on Progreso. Other passengers shared similar disappointing experiences, including a couple who visited on other cruise ships that visit Progreso like Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Some cruisers noted that Progreso beach excursions were crowded during their visits. Others agreed that the port set up resulted in a subpar experience.

“We did the ‘free shuttle,’ in which a nice bus drives you about 8 blocks past the beach into the heart of shopping/markup land. Then, we had to wait at least an hour to catch the same nice bus back,” besykes explained. “If we go to this port again we will stay on the ship. I will choose itineraries to avoid this port at all costs.”

Some passengers shared that Progreso does offer some worthwhile excursion options, though most activities are geared more toward adults than families with young kids.

“We’re in the minority but we do enjoy Progreso. Visiting the cenotes and Merida street food tour were some of our favorite Caribbean excursions. Both tours were less than an hour bus drive,” LadyVigilante wrote. “I do think Progreso is better for adults than for kids.”

Birdie2023 agreed.

“I did the ruins at Uxmal and the chocolate factory tour. I really enjoyed both of these. Although I don’t have young children and I agree the bus rides are too long for them. For adults, it’s a great port.”

