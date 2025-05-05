Reacting to President Donald Trump’s remarks children may have to buy fewer toys because of his trade policies, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said, “We had to disrupt the system, and we’re going to have the desired results,” he told reported on Capitol Hill Monday.

Johnson said he didn’t watch Trump’s talk, but insisted the president’s tariff policy is working, as more than a hundred countries are renegotiating trade agreements “which would be much more fair to the American people.”

The speaker also discussed the GOP’s reconciliation package, saying there were some additional calculations on the tax pieces that had not yet been brought in. “So we made the decision jointly. It’s not a setback in any way. I’ve seen it portrayed as some sort of breaking the momentum. It is not that,” he said.

ALSO READ: This chart explains why Trump flip-flopped on tariffs

The House Judiciary Committee recently moved the proposal forward as part of the Republicans’ larger budget reconciliation plan, potentially bringing the deregulatory proposal much closer to reaching Trump for approval.

Johnson said they would “rather take another week and do it exactly right than rush it and have to adjust things later.”

“So we decided, we made a call to move the Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce markups back a week just so that we can make sure we had all the inputs and all the final decisions made. So it’s not a setback at all,” the speaker said.

ALSO READ: The main reason Trump hit the pause on higher tariffs

Watch the video below or at this link.