Move coincides with DRC’s drive to sign minerals deal with US in exchange for security in war with Rwanda-backed rebels.

Three United States citizens initially sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over a botched coup attempt have been repatriated after Kinshasa commuted their death sentences to life imprisonment last week.

Congolese presidential spokesperson Tina Salama said on Tuesday that the three men, including the son of political exile Christian Malanga, who led the attack on the presidential palace in May last year, would all serve out their life sentences in the US.

Marcel Malanga, 21, claimed he had been forced to take part by his father, who live-streamed from the palace during the coup attempt before being shot and killed by Congolese forces.

Also repatriated were Tyler Thompson Jr, 21, a friend of the younger Malanga, and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 36, who reportedly got to know the father through a gold mining company.

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the transfer on Tuesday, saying that the US condemned the armed attacks and supported DR Congo’s bid to hold the convicts accountable, but that it also sought “consistent, compassionate, humane treatment and a fair legal process”.

When the US assumes custody of prisoners convicted abroad, it typically agrees to carry out the sentence of imprisonment designated by that country.

Jared Genser, a US-based international human rights attorney, said that lawyers representing the three could try to get their sentences reduced by arguing they signed their consents to the prisoner transfer treaty under duress.

“But it would be very hard to prevail in such a case as there would be enormous implications for other potential transfers in the future if the US failed to abide by such agreements,” Genser said.

Multibillion-dollar deal

The repatriation came amid efforts by Congolese authorities to sign a minerals deal with the US in exchange for security support that will help Kinshasa fight Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the country’s conflict-hit east.

US senior adviser for Africa Massad Boulos said last week that the countries were in talks on the issue, adding that it could involve “multibillion-dollar investments”. The US has estimated that Congo has trillions of dollars in mineral wealth.

Boulos, whose son is married to US President Donald Trump’s daughter, is set to visit DR Congo to discuss tensions between the country and Rwanda.

News of the trio’s repatriation brought joy to the families. Miranda Thompson, stepmother of Thompson, who had flown to Africa from Utah for what his family believed was a free vacation, said the family was “excited” to have him return home.

A total of 37 people were sentenced to death in the purported coup attempt, also including a Belgian, Briton and Canadian, all naturalised Congolese.

The fate of the others was not immediately clear.

Family members last year said the men slept on the floor at a high-security military prison in Kinshasa, struggling with health issues and having to pay for food and hygiene products.