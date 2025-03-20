SYDNEY, 20 MARCH 2025 — Greenpeace Australia Pacific has slammed the Albanese Government for seeking to weaken Australia’s national nature laws in order to prop up polluting and environmentally harmful industries, and urged the Albanese government to dump a proposed bill scheduled for debate next week.

The EPBC Amendment (Reconsiderations) Bill is scheduled for debate in the House of Representatives next Tuesday and in the Senate on Wednesday. Media reports indicate the proposed legislation aims to curtail the ability of third parties to request lawful reconsideration of the scope of environmental impacts of major projects.

“The move has been designed to shield the Tasmanian salmon industry from environmental scrutiny over its impact on the critically endangered Maugean skate but could have far-reaching consequences beyond this,” said Glenn Walker, Head of Nature at Greenpeace Australia Pacific

“With this Bill, the Albanese Government appears to have turned its back on its promise to end species extinctions.

“Australia has one of the worst rates of wildlife extinction in the world. Animals like the Maugean skate are hurtling towards extinction due to government inaction and free passes for polluting and harmful industries. Even the koala is listed as endangered in Queensland and New South Wales; that’s how severe the problem is.”

“The Albanese Government promised to end extinctions and protect Australia’s wildlife through law reform. Instead, they are signing the extinction warrant for the Maugean skate.

“Australia urgently needs strong, new nature laws that will end the extinction crisis and an independent watchdog to enforce them. We urge the Albanese Government to dump the Bill, not the skate, and get on with delivering this. It’s critical that the government give an ironclad guarantee that this will be delivered within the first 12 months of government if reelected this year.”

For more information or to arrange an interview please contact Vai Shah at 0452 290 082 / [email protected]