Language-learning app Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) reported Q1 CY2025 results topping the market’s revenue expectations , with sales up 37.7% year on year to $230.7 million. The company expects next quarter’s revenue to be around $240 million, close to analysts’ estimates. Its non-GAAP profit of $1.43 per share was 20% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Revenue: $230.7 million vs analyst estimates of $223.1 million (37.7% year-on-year growth, 3.4% beat)

Adjusted EPS: $1.43 vs analyst estimates of $1.20 (20% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $62.8 million vs analyst estimates of $56.38 million (27.2% margin, 11.4% beat)

The company lifted its revenue guidance for the full year to $991.5 million at the midpoint from $970.5 million, a 2.2% increase

EBITDA guidance for the full year is $277.7 million at the midpoint, above analyst estimates of $270.9 million

Operating Margin: 10.2%, in line with the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 44.6%, up from 38.6% in the previous quarter

Monthly Active Users: 130.2 million, up 32.6 million year on year

Market Capitalization: $22.11 billion

Duolingo’s first quarter was marked by rapid expansion in new subjects and engagement features, with management crediting artificial intelligence as a key enabler of faster product development and improved efficiency. CEO Luis von Ahn highlighted the launch of chess, as well as ongoing growth in math and music, emphasizing that these subjects are already being monetized through existing subscription and ad models. The company reported continued strong user growth across both mature and emerging regions, pointing to product improvements and viral marketing campaigns as primary drivers.

Looking forward, management raised full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, citing confidence in the scalability of AI-driven content creation and the expanding appeal of advanced language features. They discussed the opportunity to further reduce operating costs as generative AI models become cheaper and more efficient, especially for features like video-based language practice. CFO Matt Skaruppa noted that these optimizations are expected to support margin expansion in the second half of the year, while ongoing investments in new subjects and user engagement remain a priority.

Duolingo’s management discussed several drivers behind quarterly performance and their strategy for continued growth: