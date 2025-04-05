Article content

The Parliamentary Protective Service issued an emergency alert mid-afternoon Saturday that Parliament Hill’s East Block has been locked down.

Recipients of the alert were urged to “seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors and hide.”

Otherwise, people not in the immediate area were told to “stay away until further notice. Do not travel to locations under lockdown.”

The National Post’s parliamentary reporter, Christopher Nardi, reports that it is a “major police operation. At least a dozen Parliamentary Protective Service and Ottawa Police Service vehicles are surrounding the East Block. Access to the Hill is closed to pass holders.”

A police bomb squad is part of the operation.

Photo by Christopher Nardi, National Post

He reports one police officer was holding a rifle pointed toward the main entrance of the building but then backed off. Meanwhile, police have shut down the stretch of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill and are setting up a police tape perimeter.

Senator Patrick Brazeau posted a note on X after the alert was issued: “Stay safe Ottawa.”