The Palestinian Authority says video footage showing Israeli forces killing 15 emergency workers in Gaza shatters Israel’s claims that it does not deliberately attack the healthcare system.

“This shocking video is not just a tragic scene, but irrefutable evidence of the occupation’s brutality, its blatant violation of international laws and conventions, and its deliberate attempt to cover up the crime by burying the victims in mass graves and erasing the truth,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“This is a fully documented crime, part of the ongoing genocide and forced displacement campaign against our people.”

The footage captures the final moments of Palestinian medics, wearing reflective uniforms and inside a clearly marked ambulance, as Israeli forces gunned them down in Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan neighbourhood on 23 March.