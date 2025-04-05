Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday slammed the US embassy for what he called a “weak” statement that did not blame Russia for a missile strike on his hometown which killed 18 people, including nine children.

In one of the deadliest strikes in recent weeks, a Russian missile on Friday evening struck a residential area near a children’s playground in the central Ukrainian town of Kryvyi Rig.

Seventy-two people were wounded, 12 of them children, Dnipropetrovsk governor Sergiy Lysak said after the end of emergency operations overnight, with city officials declaring three days of mourning.

Zelensky in an emotional statement on social media named each of the children killed in the attack, accusing the US embassy of avoiding referring to Russia as the aggressor.

“Unfortunately, the reaction of the American embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people – and such a weak reaction,” Zelensky wrote.

“They are even afraid to say the word ‘Russian’ when talking about the missile that killed the children.”