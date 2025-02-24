The United States secured a 2-1 win over Australia at the SheBelieves Cup in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday to set up a tantalising final matchday clash with Japan.

The victory never really looked in any doubt, with Lynn Biyendolo the beneficiary of Emma Sears’ hard work and Jaedyn Shaw’s setup, scoring an easy tap-in just 42 seconds into the match.

It was a much-improved performance from the Matildas after their 4-0 shellacking at the hands of Japan last week, but the USWNT kept the visitors at arm’s length for most of the match.

Australia keeper Teagan Micah was called upon on multiple occasions, but could not stop Michelle Cooper’s debut goal in the 68th minute that put the U.S. up 2-0. Claire Hutton’s defence-splitting pass found Ally Sentnor, who stumbled while shaping up to shoot but Cooper was in the right place to finish past Micah.

Australia made it interesting with a quick break and a Hayley Raso cross finding the head of Michelle Heyman in the 80th minute, but it wasn’t enough to change the final result.

More positive signs for USWNT next gen

One game does not make a rebuild, but Sunday’s win was another encouraging sign that Emma Hayes’ task of ushering in a new generation and creating a squad with enviable, world-class depth is well on track.

Hayes has used the SheBelieves Cup as a way to bridge the gap between the known quantities in her squad and those on the periphery.

In the opening game against Colombia, it was the likes of Sentnor, Catarina Macario and Lily Yohannes who caught the attention. On Sunday — with a completely new starting XI — it was the aforementioned Sears, Shaw and Hutton, as well as Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, who impressed.

Shaw and Sears were electric in the first half and caused the Australian defence plenty of problems, most notably in the buildup to the opening goal. The battle between Shaw and Ellie Carpenter down the USWNT’s left flank was fascinating, with Shaw besting the Lyon star on a number of occasions.

The Thompson sisters continued to show their class both individually and in combination, with some neat passing and a few chances on goal. While Hutton, in her starting debut, split the Australian defence like a hot knife through butter for Cooper’s goal in what was an overall exemplary first game for the national team.

The understated class of Lynn Biyendolo

Biyendolo hasn’t always been a first-choice selection for the U.S. But more often than not, she makes her presence known when she does get her chance and that was certainly the case in this match.

It seems almost cosmic that she was able to find the back of the net so quickly against Australia of all teams. It’s a country she has a close affinity to. Not just through her Australian husband, Marley, but through her two stints in the A-League Women.

Her time with the Western Sydney Wanderers in the 2019-20 season didn’t end how the club would have wanted — she cut her stint short to focus on her international career — but the Wanderers made the finals for the first time in their history and Biyendolo was a huge part of that achievement. A short guest player stint with Melbourne Victory two seasons later was fast and furious with three goals in four games as Victory would go on to win back-to-back championships.

In Glendale, Australian fans were once again reminded of just how clinical Biyendolo can be. She’s smart and agile, and has the ability to put herself in the right kinds of positions to cause defenders headaches. And that’s exactly what she did against the Matildas.

On another day, Biyendolo could have had a hat trick — with a goal ruled out for offside and some excellent Micah saves denying her the achievement. But one thing is for certain — the 31-year-old is a natural goal scorer.

Don’t ever tune in late to a U.S.-Australia game

There’s just something about games between the U.S. and Australia. If you’re thinking about a pregame trip to the bathroom or concession stand, assuring yourself, “It’s just the opening minute, what could I possibly miss?!” you’re better off waiting until halftime, because skipping kickoff means missing goals.

Biyendolo’s goal was scored just 42 seconds into the match. It was a perfect start for the Americans, with a solid helping of déjà vu thrown in.

The last USWNT player to score in the opening minute of a game was Ashley Hatch. The opponent on that day? Australia in what would become a 3-0 friendly victory in Sydney in 2021.

In fact, since 1999, the U.S. has scored in the first minute three times against Australia; Danielle Fotopoulos rounding out the triumvirate with a goal in 1999. The Americans have not scored more than one goal in the first minute against any other opponent in that time.

Micah the shining light in improved Matildas showing

To say the Matildas opening game of the SheBelieves Cup was disappointing would be a gross understatement.

A vastly experienced lineup was presented with a wonderful opportunity to take on an Asian rival — and the benchmark for the confederation — ahead of an Asian Cup on home soil in 2026, and a 4-0 defeat was dished up.

The result was bad, the performance was worse, and most worryingly, it all seemed a bit pointless for the Matildas.

Against the U.S., there was marked improvement. Interim coach Tom Sermanni was able to test the likes of Winonah Heatley, Charlotte Grant and Holly McNamara — who made her first start for the Australians in 1,122 days — against one of the best teams in the world. The trio acquitted themselves admirably, particularly Heatley.

In goal, Micah donned the gloves and made her case for the Matildas’ No. 1 spot — the Liverpool keeper is in fierce competition with Portland Thorns custodian Mackenzie Arnold — with a series of stellar saves and a calm reassurance that was often lacking in the defensive line ahead of her. After a lengthy concussion battle and other injuries have kept her from playing regularly over the past two years, it was a just reward for Micah to not only get the start but remind everyone just what she is capable of.

The result still wasn’t favourable for the Australians, but there were clear improvements in the performance and that was necessary after the team’s showing in Houston. Sermanni & Co. will hope the only way is up ahead of a clash with Colombia on Wednesday in San Diego as they continue to navigate their coaching limbo.