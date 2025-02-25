Parliament member Mai Osama Rushdi on Monday submitted a proposal, through the House of Representatives, to the head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, to ban scenes depicting smoking, drugs, violence and nudity in the Ramadan 2025 drama season.

The MP said in her proposal that: “The holy month of Ramadan has a special place in the hearts of Egyptians, as it is the month of worship, goodness and drawing closer to God, during which we need to uphold our religious and moral values ​​that have greatly declined in the age of social media.”

“We find intense competition between drama makers every year that are not free of scenes of violence and immorality that invade the minds of the Egyptian people,” she added.

“We do not need dramatic works that include many images of vulgarity, violence, nudity, sorcery, and obscene words that are imposed during the holy month through private channels, in light of the challenges we face that harm the core of Egyptian society, especially its new generations.”

The MP continued: “We need dramatic works that call for moral values ​​and encourage religion that have distinguished Egyptian society since time immemorial, and that encourage awareness and address the problems and issues of society, not destructive dramatic works that harm our customs and traditions which have greatly declined.”

She explained that the focus of Egyptian dramas is too often on characters that represent the negative parts of society, such as thugs, corrupt officials and promiscuous women.

She continued: “For years, Ramadan dramas have not taken into account the simplest rules of morality in the month of Ramadan, and scenes of nudity and violence have become as if they are normal.”

“The problem lies in the danger of these series on the family, especially with children and adolescents, and the reflection of these roles of actors and actresses on them, as they often tend to imitate them, which leads to the spread of negative values ​​in society such as violence, nudity and debauchery.”

The MP called for a serious stance to preserve the values ​​of Egyptian society without infringing on freedoms and creativity, calling for forming a committee whose mission is to judge dramas which are incompatible with Egyptian society.