OTTAWA — The contenders in the Liberal leadership race will face their second primetime test in two days with the English debate in Montreal on Tuesday.
On Monday, the French-language debate saw the four candidates agreeing with each other and generally avoiding any negative statements, except about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, over the course of the two-hour discussion. Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis will again meet in a television studio in Montreal just two weeks before Liberal members elect the party’s next leader on March 9.
Watch the event live and join National Post reporter Catherine Lévesque and Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson in our live blog, below, starting at 8 p.m. tonight.
