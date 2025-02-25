Article content

OTTAWA — The contenders in the Liberal leadership race will face their second primetime test in two days with the English debate in Montreal on Tuesday.

On Monday, the French-language debate saw the four candidates agreeing with each other and generally avoiding any negative statements, except about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, over the course of the two-hour discussion. Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis will again meet in a television studio in Montreal just two weeks before Liberal members elect the party’s next leader on March 9.