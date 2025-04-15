Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has officially launched a set of digital one-stop shop services for investors, in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Egypt’s Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation, as per a statement.

The move marks the beginning of a wider rollout, with 80 digital services expected to go live over the next two years.

The initiative aims to enhance governance, transparency, and business efficiency within the economic zone.

Speaking at the launch event, SCZone’s Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din said the zone is implementing a comprehensive digital transformation strategy that introduces modern tools to improve global competitiveness.

He highlighted that the new investor platform will streamline administrative, financial, and service procedures, and will include real-time project tracking, data dashboards, a secure document archive, and a user-friendly investor portal.

The SCZone’s digital transformation also includes the logistics center launched under the Prime Minister’s patronage, which automates customs and logistics procedures.

These developments complement the industrial networking platform “E-Tabadul,” designed to link manufacturers inside and outside the zone and support local supply chain integration.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said the launch supports Egypt’s efforts to improve the investment climate and strengthen the SCZone’s role as a global logistics hub.

She added that this step is part of the second phase of a national digital transformation program being implemented under the Egypt-EBRD Country Strategy (2022–2027).

Al-Mashat noted that the broader program helps empower the private sector through financing, investment, and technical support, emphasizing that digital tools are essential for economic development.

