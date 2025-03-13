The Parliamentary Budget Officer released an update addressing ‘misstatements in the media’

The note, addressing “misstatements in the media,” stresses that the PBO analysis didn’t, as some have alleged, grossly underestimate emissions reductions that could be achieved by scaling-up carbon capture and storage (CCS).

OTTAWA — The office of Canada’s independent Parliamentary Budget Officer took the unusual step of putting out a factual update on Thursday, after critics, including Liberal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, questioned the findings of a PBO analysis linking the proposed federal emissions cap to deep job losses.

Article content

The PBO says this discrepancy stems from the report’s exclusion of reductions attributable to a major oil sands project that’s still in limbo.

“The report noted that a final investment decision for this project has not been made,” read the update.

The PBO also noted that Pathways Alliance, the consortium behind the project, recently indicated that the proposed federal regulations “do not recognize the need for, nor enable, the fiscal supports, policy certainty and regulatory assurances that are necessary to enable decarbonization projects to succeed.”

The PBO analysis estimated that advances in CCS and other abatement technologies would reduce emissions by 16.7 megatonnes by 2030, nearly ten megatonnes lower than the amount the federal government says is “technically achievable.”

Wilkinson said in a Wednesday evening riposte that the PBO analysis wasn’t worth the paper it’s written on.

“Unfortunately, the PBO wasted their time and taxpayer dollars by analyzing a made up scenario,” Wilkinson said in a post on social media platform X.

“Governments and industry themselves agree on the potential of technically achievable (CCS) to cut pollution from the oil and gas industry while the production of oil and gas increases, and thousands of good jobs are created.”