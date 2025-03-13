WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury on Thursday confirmed that a license allowing a wind-down of energy transactions with Russian financial institutions expired as scheduled this week under stiff sanctions imposed in the final days of Joe Biden’s presidency.

A Treasury spokesperson said that General License 8L expired at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The Biden administration granted the license on January 10 to clear remaining transactions as it banned energy financing deals with Russian banks, including Sberbank, VTB and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)