MS Dhoni, hailed as one of cricket’s all-time greats, is gearing up for a crucial role with Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The opening match on Sunday will see them face off against Mumbai Indians, another dominant force in IPL history. Since retiring from international cricket, Dhoni’s future in the IPL has sparked ongoing speculation, especially with each season’s announcement.

“I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That’s my franchise. Even if I’m in a wheelchair, they’ll drag me,” he said in a conversation on JioHotstar before the Mumbai Indians match.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has shared insights about Dhoni’s continued contribution to the team at age 43. Dhoni is expected to maintain his position in the lower batting order, likely at number 7 or 8.

“A lot of new players have joined the team and sometimes they struggle to strike the ball as good as he is striking it right now. So, definitely it inspires a lot of us including myself,” Gaikwad told the media on the eve of CSK’s opening IPL match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

“So, whatever he is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable. We have certain strengths that we have been following since the last two years. So, I think nothing much really changes and hopefully he will continue to deliver those crucial knocks for us.”

Gaikwad has noted Dhoni’s focused approach during practice sessions leading up to the season opener.”I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as many as sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape.””That is what I think initially he was trying to do and then I never thought he was out of shape. If you see now, even Sachin Tendulkar is batting (in the Master’s league) as great as he is right now at the age of 50. So, I think there are still many years to go (for Dhoni).”

CSK used their retention clause last year to keep Dhoni for the 2025 season as an uncapped player, given his five-year absence from international cricket.

