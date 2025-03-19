In years gone by, the period between Black Friday and Prime Day was bit of a lull for shopping. But starting last year, Amazon began filling that gap with a new event it called the Big Spring Sale. The online retailer recently confirmed that we’ll be getting another sale this year, which will run from March 25 to 31. And while that’s still a few days away, you won’t have to wait until then to take advantage of some serious savings.

The early deals are already in full swing, and top tech and home goods aren’t the only things you’ll find on sale. You can also grab tons of discounted outdoor gear to get ready for your spring and summer adventures, including tents, sleeping bags, coolers, flashlights and much, much more. To help you take full advantage of these savings, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available right now below.

Best early Amazon Big Spring Sale outdoor deals

DJI Osmo Action 4: $209

Capture all the action from your summer adventures with this compact DJI camera. It supports stunning 4K/120fps video, and the large 1/1.3-inch sensor gives it excellent low-light performance. It boasts an impressive 160-minute battery life, and it’s designed for rugged conditions. It’s waterproof up to 18 meters and can withstand extreme temperatures down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Olight Baton 3 Pro: $48

The Baton 3 Pro is one of our absolute favorite flashlights of 2025, with our reviewer praising it for its compact design and consistent performance. It’s only 4 inches long and weighs just 3.7 ounces, but still manages an impressive 1,500-lumen output. It’s also rechargeable and has a long-lasting battery life of up to 120 days.

CamelBak Hydrobak Light: $50

Hydration is critical when you’re out on the trails, and this convenient pack makes it easy to make sure you’re getting enough water. It has a 50-ounce reservoir, plus an extra 1-liter pocket for your wallet, keys and other accessories. It also has a mesh back panel to help support air flow and an adjustable sternum strap to keep it secure.

Note that a few colors are selling for cheaper, but we only recommend grabbing the ones sold by Amazon directly.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0: $278

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is one of the best firepits of 2025. Its perforated base promotes airflow, allowing it to burn at a higher temperature and produce less smoke than other pits. This also effectively incinerates sticks and logs so you can easily dump out the ash once it’s cooled down. It also comes with a carrying case.

Coleman Carlsbad dark room tent: $180

Beat the heat with this Coleman tent that’s designed to block 90% of sunlight to keep the interior nice and cool. It’s designed for between four and six people, and even has a small “screen room” near the entrance so you can kick back and enjoy the fresh air without the bugs. It includes a rainfly.

Anker Solix C200 portable power station: $100

Unlike many other “portable” power stations, this compact Solix C200 is extremely lightweight at just 4.2 pounds, making it great for camping trips or days at the lake. It boasts a 192-watt-hour battery capacity, which is enough to charge your phone around a dozen times or run an LED light strip for up to 33 hours. It’s got three USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, and you can charge it up to 80% in less than an hour and a half.

More Big Spring Sale outdoor deals

Marmot Never Winter sleeping bag: $155 (save $83). This three-season sleeping bag is perfect for spring or fall adventures. It’s a 650-fill bag, which means it’s designed for temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Yeti Roadie 24 cooler: $200 (save $50). Keep those drinks cool all day long with this hardside Yeti cooler that can fit around 18 cans, and is tall enough to accomodate wine bottles.



Rainleaf travel towel: $15 (save $6). This 60- by 30-inch microfiber towel is perfect for backpacking trips thanks to its lightweight and quick-drying design. Claim the on-page coupon to get the full discount.

Deals will come and go pretty fast throughout the next two weeks, and we’ll continue to update this page with the latest offers, so be sure to check back often. And there’s more on sale than just outdoor gear. You can also check out our roundups for the best Big Spring Sale deals on headphones, home and kitchen items and Anker tech for even more savings.