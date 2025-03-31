



A recent study by KI-researchers Nadia Davoody and Sravya Katta reveals significant gaps related to health care professionals’ awareness of gender diversity, proper communication strategies, the specific needs of transgender, nonbinary, and intersex (TNBI) individuals, and the societal and structural challenges they face. The study highlighted the critical need for targeted interventions to overcome the identified barriers and challenges. The paper is published in the journal JMIR Medical Education. “To address these deficiencies, it is essential to implement comprehensive training and support, invest in user-friendly digital resources, and promote cultural competence,” says Nadia Davoody, researcher at the Health Informatics Center at the Department of Learning, Informatics, Management and Ethics (LIME), and adds, “These measures are crucial for enhancing the quality of care provided to TNBI individuals.” Key findings 1. Awareness and communication: Gender Diversity Awareness: Health care professionals acknowledged the importance of understanding gender diversity to provide respectful and affirming care. They noted that a lack of awareness often leads to miscommunication and discomfort for TNBI patients. Inclusive Communication: Participants emphasized the need for using inclusive language and pronouns. They identified communication barriers, such as the use of incorrect pronouns and assumptions about gender, which can negatively impact patient trust and care quality. 2. Training and education needs Gaps in Training: There were significant gaps in the existing training programs related to TNBI health care. Health care professionals expressed a need for more comprehensive education on TNBI health issues, including mental health and gender-affirming care. Specialized Training: Participants highlighted the necessity for specialized training modules that focus on the unique health care needs of TNBI individuals. They also stressed the importance of ongoing education to keep up with evolving best practices. 3. Digital educational resources User-Friendly Design: Health care professionals preferred digital educational resources that are easy to navigate and user-friendly. They suggested that such resources should include interactive elements, case studies, and real-life scenarios to enhance learning. Accessibility Features: The importance of accessibility features, such as subtitles, audio descriptions, and adjustable text sizes, was highlighted to ensure that the resources are usable by all health care professionals, including those with disabilities. Data Security: Participants emphasized the need for robust data security measures to protect patient information when using digital tools. They also mentioned the importance of ensuring that these tools comply with privacy regulations. Cultural Competence: The digital resources should promote cultural competence by including content that addresses the specific cultural and social contexts of TNBI individuals. This includes understanding the impact of stigma and discrimination on health outcomes. 4. Structural and societal challenges Health Care System Infrastructure: Participants identified deficiencies in the health care system infrastructure that hinder the provision of gender-affirming care. This includes a lack of dedicated resources and support systems for TNBI patients. Regulatory Gaps: There were noted gaps in regulations and policies that support TNBI health care. Health care professionals called for clearer guidelines and standards to ensure consistent and equitable care for TNBI individuals. More information:

