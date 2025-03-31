IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Hugs, thanks and grilled cheese: Astronauts describe their top priorities after returning to Earth
00:46
Child dies after undergoing anesthesia for dental procedure
02:11
How Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race could have national impact
04:40
Fighter jet comes within yards of Delta plane at Reagan National
02:14
Midwest battered by severe weather with more storms in sight
03:18
Authorities investigate fire at New Mexico’s GOP headquarters
01:36
Bride-to-be attacked on bachelorette outing in Dallas
01:27
70+ million under threat of severe weather in the South and Eastern U.S.
01:32
NBC News Exclusive: Trump says he’s ‘very angry’ at Russia’s Putin
00:59
Small businesses brace for impact of new Trump tariffs
02:02
Musk visits Wisconsin ahead of critical election
02:17
Dozens of protests take place at Tesla dealerships nationwide
01:21
NBC News Exclusive: Trump defends Hegseth, Waltz amid Signal group chat controversy
01:25
Inside the DEA’s battle against fentanyl smugglers along the border
02:10
Top FDA vaccine official resigns, blaming ‘misinformation’
01:41
Report: Pete Hegseth’s wife attended sensitive meetings with foreign leaders
01:10
Small plane crashes in Minnesota after close call near Reagan National Airport
01:43
‘No survivors’ on board in Minnesota small plane crash, officials say
00:52
Utah becomes first state to ban adding fluoride to drinking water
03:21
Attorney for Tufts University student detained by DHS speaks out
08:08
UP NEXT
Hugs, thanks and grilled cheese: Astronauts describe their top priorities after returning to Earth
00:46
Child dies after undergoing anesthesia for dental procedure
02:11
How Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race could have national impact
04:40
Fighter jet comes within yards of Delta plane at Reagan National
02:14
Midwest battered by severe weather with more storms in sight
03:18
Authorities investigate fire at New Mexico’s GOP headquarters
01:36