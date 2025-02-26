A Palestinian father has described how his 6-week-old baby daughter died from the cold in their tent in northern Gaza. Sila Abdul Qader is the seventh child whose death from cold was confirmed in just 24 hours.
Published On 26 Feb 2025
Published On 26 Feb 2025
