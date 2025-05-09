What’s better than watching INDYCAR races this year? Watching INDYCAR and winning money.

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching INDYCAR as the series goes to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

For most Sunday afternoons (and a few Saturdays) between now and the end of August, these open-wheel racers will be putting on a show. And no matter the week, all the races are on FOX, so they’re easy to find.

How do you play the game? Enter the INDYCAR contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it’s free. So why not try to win some money in the FOX Super 6 game?

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

1. Out of these four drivers, who will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION?

Scott McLaughlin, Felix Rosenqvist, Scott Dixon, Colton Herta

McLaughlin is having the best season of these drivers, as he sits fifth in the standings. Rosenqvist is sixth, Dixon seventh and Herta eighth. Dixon and Herta are the drivers among these four to have a win at the Indy Grand Prix. Dixon has five consecutive top 10s in the race. Rosenqvist has four top 10s in that span. Rosenqvist also has two poles on this circuit.

Prediction: Scott Dixon

2. Rank the drivers by who will have the MOST LAPS LED from highest to lowest

Christian Lundgaard, Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Kyle Kirkwood

Palou, by far, has led the most laps in the series this year at 120. He’s followed by O’Ward at 51, Lundgaard at 49 and Kirkwood at 46. Palou led 39 laps on his way to the win on the Indy road course a year ago and has led 92 laps at the track. Lundgaard has led 57, O’Ward 23 and Kirkwood none.

Prediction: Alex Palou, Christian Lundgaard, Kyle Kirkwood, Pato O’Ward

<br> <br>

3. Which group includes the WINNER of the Sonsio Grand Prix?

Palou, Rosenqvist, Herta

Kirkwood, McLaughlin, Dixon

Lundgaard, O’Ward, Power

None of the Above

Palou has three wins this year, while Kirkwood is the only other driver to win. On the Indy road course, Power has five wins, Dixon and Palou have two wins each and Herta has one win (of drivers not among those listed, Rinus VeeKay and Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden all have a win at the track).

Prediction: Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta

4. Which team of three will have the best COMBINED FINISHING POSITION?

Andretti Global (Kirkwood, Herta, Ericsson); Chip Ganassi Racing (Palou, Dixon, Simpson), Team Penske (McLaughlin, Power, Newgarden); Arrow McLaren (Lundgaard, O’Ward, Siegel)

If you went by this year’s standings, the answer would be Andretti. Their combined points standing is 24, just ahead of Ganassi (25), Arrow McLaren (26) and Penske (28). Penske has won eight of the races on this circuit, although Palou won a year ago.

Prediction: Team Penske

5. Which rookie driver will finish in the TOP 20?

Robert Shwartzman, Louis Foster, Jacob Abel

Shwartzman has two top-20 finishes, Foster has one and Able has none. Foster and Abel have experience on the course, having driven it in Indy NXT races and each winning one of the two Indy NXT races on the course last year. This is also one of the better tracks for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (which Foster drives for).

Prediction: Louis Foster

6. Which engine manufacturer will have the MOST CARS in the TOP 10?

Honda, Chevrolet, Tie

Both manufacturers have five drivers ranked in the top 10 of the standings. Last year, Honda had seven in the top 10 and in the two 2023 races, Honda had six cars in the top 10. But with the Arrow McLaren surge this year (two of the top-four drivers in the standings), will that give Chevrolet a boost as far as top-10 finishers?

Prediction: Chevrolet

<br> <br>