Tensions between France and Algeria, never far from the surface, have flared again as Algeria moved to expel 12 officials working at the French Embassy and consulates.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that the French officials had been given 48 hours to leave the country.

Algeria’s decision followed the arrest in France on Friday of an Algerian official accused of involvement in the kidnapping last year of an Algerian influencer known as “Amir DZ.”

“This disgraceful act, by which the minister of the interior sought to humiliate Algeria, was perpetrated with no regard for the consular status of the agent,” Algeria’s foreign ministry said in a statement.