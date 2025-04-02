Almost two years ago, I wrote an op-ed about integrity, particularly the lack of sincerity in the United States’ attitude towards China. Joe Biden was in the White House then. But now, with President Donald Trump returning, we’re seeing a next-level lack of integrity. Today, China is just one of many victims, from US allies to American citizens .

Take Ukraine for example. Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict , the United States positioned itself as Ukraine’s primary supporter, providing Kyiv with massive military and economic aid. A recent investigation by The New York Times reveals the extent of the US government’s involvement in the conflict from the start, including how US military and intelligence officials were deeply involved in combat operations in Ukraine.

However, with Trump’s return to office, America’s stance has shifted dramatically. The US has resumed engagement with Russia and threatened to cut off support for Ukraine. Washington also proposed a harsh new deal for Ukraine’s minerals, which “effectively turns Ukraine into an American colony”, in the words of Ukrainian economist Roman Sheremeta.

It should be clear from this about-face that America’s support for Ukraine was never founded on moral principles but, rather, driven by political interest. In the early stages of the war, the US sought to use Ukraine as a pawn to contain Russia. When the political landscape changed, Washington abandoned its ally without hesitation. Other allies must be reassessing their relationships with the US.

At the Munich Security Conference in February, US Vice-President J.D. Vance delivered an undiplomatic critique of European democratic institutions. He said that the greatest threat to Europe was “from within”, described what he cast as a European retreat from free speech, and openly said that “there is nothing America can do for you”.

The event’s chairman, Christoph Heusgen, later said that this year’s conference was “somewhat of a European nightmare”.