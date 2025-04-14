A French YouTuber named Victor Blaho has warned international tourists not to take long train journeys in India. His warning comes after he travelled for 46 hours by train and said the experience left him feeling “broken.”

In his YouTube video, Blaho shared his journey from Mumbai to Varanasi, then Varanasi to Agra, and finally Agra to Delhi. He travelled in different classes—from Sleeper to Third AC—and showed both the good and bad sides of Indian Railways. Sadly, he felt the bad parts were more than the good ones.

What went wrong?

Blaho said the trains were crowded and noisy. In one of the coaches, he even saw a rat and later a cockroach. He showed garbage lying around and told the camera, “It’s very dirty, it smells.”

He also couldn’t sleep due to the constant noise. “There are mice, bugs, people talking loudly, walking around—I can’t sleep here,” he said. “I saw a bug on my seat. I’m not putting my head there.”

Uncomfortable interactions

During his journey, some Indian passengers were curious and friendly. One man made him talk to his girlfriend on a video call, then said he had one girlfriend in Mumbai and another in Delhi. The man continued to talk and made Blaho speak to more people on video calls.

Later, Blaho filmed himself saying, “It’s been three weeks in India. I want to go home. I need peace, quiet, and a clean bed.”

His advice to other travellers

In an Instagram post, Blaho wrote:

“46 hours on the lowest train classes across India… my main emotions? Despair and borderline insanity.”

He added: “No, I don’t enjoy suffering—learn from my mistake: if you can afford it, book the highest class possible.”

