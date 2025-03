(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is concerned about the potential sale or transfer of Americans’ personal information by 23andMe ancestry testing company that recently filed for bankruptcy, the agency’s chairman said on Monday.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said in a letter that any purchaser of 23andMe assets should agree to be bound by the company’s existing privacy policy.

